Brokerages Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Equities analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

BR traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.43. 447,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $5,932,429.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,814,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $416,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,626,548. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,307,000 after buying an additional 645,729 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,463,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,136,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,505,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,887,000 after buying an additional 358,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,902,000 after buying an additional 332,090 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.