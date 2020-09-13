Brokerages Expect National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.44. National Fuel Gas posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $323.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NFG traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,262. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $50.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

