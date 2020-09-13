Brokerages Expect National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.74 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will announce $82.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.12 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $81.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $331.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $329.25 million to $336.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $328.96 million, with estimates ranging from $314.43 million to $342.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 108.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 26.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 179,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.73. National Health Investors has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $91.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a current ratio of 13.20.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

