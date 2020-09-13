Brokerages Expect National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.74 Million

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will announce $82.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.12 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $81.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $331.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $329.25 million to $336.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $328.96 million, with estimates ranging from $314.43 million to $342.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 108.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 26.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 179,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.73. National Health Investors has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $91.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a current ratio of 13.20.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.