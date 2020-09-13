Brokerages Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Rackspace Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.19. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05.

RXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

RXT stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,952. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

