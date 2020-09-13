Brokerages Expect Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.11. Tronox reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.14 million. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROX. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:TROX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.24. 771,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,694. Tronox has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 92.41 and a beta of 3.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tronox by 3,838.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tronox during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Tronox by 100.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

