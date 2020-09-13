Brokerages Set Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Price Target at $70.91

Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Visteon stock opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average is $66.03. Visteon has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.70 million. Visteon’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter worth about $77,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Visteon by 15.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Visteon by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter worth about $166,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

