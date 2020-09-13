Brokers Offer Predictions for Blueprint Medicines Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report released on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.19). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $66.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.32. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $87.43.

In related news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,335.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 13,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,134.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,148,941.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,508 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after acquiring an additional 102,291 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.