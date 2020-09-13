Brokers Offer Predictions for Lululemon Athletica inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $4.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.91. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.97.

LULU opened at $313.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.13 and a 200 day moving average of $274.72. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 116,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

