BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (RA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has raised its dividend by 1,100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

