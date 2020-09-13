Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Short Interest Up 139.3% in August

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, an increase of 139.3% from the August 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.64. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BMC Equities Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $64.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.47.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

