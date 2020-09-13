Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Director Sells C$163,750.00 in Stock

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Director George Brian Weber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.50, for a total transaction of C$163,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,744 shares in the company, valued at C$245,232.

Shares of CGY stock opened at C$65.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.24 million and a P/E ratio of 25.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. Calian Group Ltd has a 1 year low of C$31.29 and a 1 year high of C$66.80.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$105.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calian Group Ltd will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on CGY. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

