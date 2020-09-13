California State Teachers Retirement System Has $122.26 Million Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,309,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $122,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Prologis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 443,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,671,000 after buying an additional 27,844 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in Prologis by 26.9% during the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,069,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,327,000 after buying an additional 439,212 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

PLD traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.21. 1,830,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,268. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $106.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

