California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,655 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,655 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Cigna worth $121,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.70.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $486,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.36. 1,499,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

