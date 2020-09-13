Canaccord Genuity Boosts IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target to GBX 73.50

IQE (LON:IQE) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 73.50 ($0.96) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IQE. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on IQE from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on IQE from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered IQE to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 80.30 ($1.05).

Get IQE alerts:

Shares of IQE opened at GBX 54 ($0.71) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.90, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. IQE has a 12 month low of GBX 18.86 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 76.30 ($1.00). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 57.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.30. The company has a market cap of $430.53 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00.

IQE (LON:IQE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 0.28 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) by GBX 0.08 ($0.00). As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQE will post 400 earnings per share for the current year.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.