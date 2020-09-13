Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Forterra (LON:FORT)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 216 ($2.82) price target on the stock.

FORT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Forterra to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 233 ($3.04) to GBX 194 ($2.53) in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 235.50 ($3.08).

Get Forterra alerts:

LON FORT opened at GBX 185.80 ($2.43) on Thursday. Forterra has a 52-week low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 407.50 ($5.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.71, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $424.83 million and a P/E ratio of -619.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.44.

In other Forterra news, insider Stephen Harrison bought 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,002 ($2,615.97).

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.