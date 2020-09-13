Canaccord Genuity Trims Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Target Price to C$13.50

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ET. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Evertz Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

ET opened at C$12.27 on Thursday. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of C$9.69 and a one year high of C$18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $966.32 million and a PE ratio of 15.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.58.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.