Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.14. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $45.09.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Canada Goose by 1,883.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,533 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,552,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,125,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,306,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,994,000 after purchasing an additional 893,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.