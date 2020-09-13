Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $26,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,778,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,692 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,541,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,820,663,000 after acquiring an additional 437,438 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,068,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,077,000 after buying an additional 235,751 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,104,000 after buying an additional 3,117,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,146,000 after buying an additional 894,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE CNI traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.97. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $107.52.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.