Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) Short Interest Up 931.3% in August

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,700 shares, a growth of 931.3% from the August 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CGIX opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cancer Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a negative net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

