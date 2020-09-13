Capital Southwest Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Capital Southwest has raised its dividend by 418.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Capital Southwest has a payout ratio of 103.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $276.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSWC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

