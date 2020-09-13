Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Capri from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capri has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.47.

NYSE CPRI opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capri has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capri will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Capri by 657.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Capri by 493.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

