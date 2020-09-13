Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$1.50

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.85 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.30 to C$1.45 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.60 to C$1.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Capstone Mining from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.49.

TSE:CS opened at C$1.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.44. The firm has a market cap of $468.52 million and a P/E ratio of -38.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.78.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

