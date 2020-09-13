Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:CPST opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Capstone Turbine has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 28.38% and a negative return on equity of 117.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

