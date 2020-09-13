Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Caretrust REIT stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Caretrust REIT has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $24.56.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 29.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth $539,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at $363,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 90.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after buying an additional 675,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 72.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 433,002 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at $612,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

