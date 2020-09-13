Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Up 152.2% in August

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,900 shares, a growth of 152.2% from the August 15th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $1.13 on Friday. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.73). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%. The company had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

