Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,557,343,000 after purchasing an additional 135,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.70. 1,735,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,254. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.96. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $378.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.61.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 761,074 shares of company stock worth $247,102,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

