Cerity Partners LLC Buys 4,788 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 30,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,889,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,441,869. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.17. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Compass Point lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

