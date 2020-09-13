Cerity Partners LLC Buys 612 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 500.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.7% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 24.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.00. 9,201,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,663,686. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average is $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.