Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,596,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,650,000 after buying an additional 2,031,460 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 107.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 122,160 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,206,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 219,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. 35,141,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,599,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

