Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,971 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,171,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,660,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,734 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in General Motors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,086,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in General Motors by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $831,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in General Motors by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $801,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $377,147,000 after purchasing an additional 259,438 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

GM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.46. 13,577,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,530,050. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $39.58.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

