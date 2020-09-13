Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of General Mills by 150.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.61.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,557,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,536. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average is $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

