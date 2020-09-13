Cerity Partners LLC Has $684,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BofA Securities increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,866,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,997. The firm has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $171.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

