Cerity Partners LLC Invests $567,000 in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 9.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Stellar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 62.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 5.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 592,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,083,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $62.30. 2,861,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,953. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Edward Jones raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

