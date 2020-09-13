Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,721 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $145.36. 1,131,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,117. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.44. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $192.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.36.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

