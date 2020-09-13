Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,828 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.70.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric J. Foss acquired 5,460 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.37 per share, with a total value of $1,023,040.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,761.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.36. 1,499,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,452. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.32. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

