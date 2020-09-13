Cerity Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 42,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 249,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,624. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $149.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.11.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.53.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

