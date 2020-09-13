Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 844,057 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Charles Schwab worth $23,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,639,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,845,000 after acquiring an additional 829,748 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $19,241,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,889,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,441,869. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

