Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

CHEK opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. Check Cap has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.37.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Cap will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

