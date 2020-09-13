Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities has raised its dividend payment by 31.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Chesapeake Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $101.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.21.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

