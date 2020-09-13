CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CIM. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.19.

NYSE CIM opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 14,215.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 338.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 414.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

