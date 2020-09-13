China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) Short Interest Update

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:CCCL opened at $2.18 on Friday. China Ceramics has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

China Ceramics Company Profile

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

