Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 497.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 18,260 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,514.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,130.10.

CMG traded down $11.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,297.47. 310,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,682. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,223.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $973.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,384.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.00, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

