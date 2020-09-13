CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (CHSCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on September 30th

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

CHSCP stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

