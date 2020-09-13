CIBC Boosts Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$60.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Docebo from C$45.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial set a C$60.00 price target on Docebo and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Docebo from C$32.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cormark restated a buy rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

DCBO opened at C$46.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -128.69. Docebo has a 1 year low of C$10.30 and a 1 year high of C$58.83.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

