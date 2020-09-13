CIBC Boosts Real Matters (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) Price Target to $60.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DCBOF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Real Matters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

DCBOF stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. Real Matters has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.37.

Real Matters Company Profile

