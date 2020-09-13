Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ciena reported decent third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The networking systems and software company’s revenues are mainly generated from rising demand for packet-optical transport and switching products as well as service management software in the global market. With a best-in-class core optical networking portfolio, Ciena has an expanded customer base in high-growth markets like Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. However, orders slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to hurt Ciena’s revenues for a few quarters. Intense competition is a headwind as small vendors resort to aggressive pricing for greater market share. The company faces concentration risk as the majority of its revenues come from a handful of large global communications service providers.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Ciena from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. Ciena has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $104,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $254,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,850 shares of company stock worth $9,452,970. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,272,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 85,451 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

