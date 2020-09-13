Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Cigna worth $70,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 70,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.70.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The firm has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.32.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric J. Foss bought 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.37 per share, with a total value of $1,023,040.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,761.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.