Citigroup Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $260.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.50.

FDX stock opened at $232.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. FedEx has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $233.67. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 215.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network increased its position in shares of FedEx by 76.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

