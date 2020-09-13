Citigroup Downgrades CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) to Neutral

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR stock opened at $161.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.61. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR has a twelve month low of $113.00 and a twelve month high of $209.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.03.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $371.99 million during the quarter.

About CASIO COMPUTER/ADR

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

