Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. 21,019,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,057,456. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several research firms have commented on C. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.